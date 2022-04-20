“The boys know it…” – Liam Palmer highlights what Sheffield Wednesday need to improve after Crewe win

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has called for the Owls to “be more ruthless” after their narrow victory against Crewe last night.

The 1-0 win at Hillsborough was thanks to Lee Gregory’s 54th-minute spot-kick and sees the hosts rise to fourth in the League One table.

But despite dominating the game and having 17 more attempts than Crewe, it was a frustrating performance from a Wednesday perspective as they didn’t make the most of their chances and were never able to put the game to bed.

Speaking to club media after the game, Palmer outlined what the side have to do better moving forward but praised them for getting the job done.

He said: “We made hard work of it in terms of putting the game to bed. We started really well. Fair play to them, they recognised and changed their shape quite early on.

“Credit to us the way we started but we’ve got to be more ruthless. The boys know it in there but at this stage of the season it’s a big three points, it’s about getting the job done.

“We ground it out towards the end, they were pumping it a bit longer. We stayed strong and got the job done. A good three points.”

The victory leaves Wednesday in a strong position in the play-off race – as they’ve now moved two points above 7th-placed Sunderland and have a game in hand over many of the sides around them.

The Owls have a huge game on Saturday as they travel to Adams Park to face sixth-placed Wycombe.

The Verdict

Were it not for Gregory’s penalty nine minutes into the second half, last night’s game could have turned into a very frustrating one and a real missed opportunity.

As it was, Wednesday came away with all three points and at this point in the season, that is the important thing.

Even so, it’s good to see that the Owls squad know that they will have to be more ruthless moving forward and supporters will hope to see evidence of that in the next few weeks.

We are set for a dramatic finish in League One and Darren Moore’s side are on course to secure a play-off place.

