Sky Bet Championship

‘The boy played well’ – Many West Brom fans react to 20-y/o’s impressive display

Published

2 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion handed a league debut to Dara O’Shea during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The Irish youngster replaced Kyle Bartley in the 49th minute and produced a solid display on what was his first official league debut having featured on loan with Hereford and Exeter City in recent seasons.

Slaven Bilic approached Saturday’s game knowing the threat that Brentford possessed, having seen the visitors move to fourth in the Championship standings of late and cement themselves as genuine play-off candidates.

West Brom sat above Leeds United at the top of the Championship table before the game started and they ensured that they stayed on top with a battling 1-1 draw against Thomas Frank’s side.

The visitors shocked the home fans midway through the first half when they took the lead through Henrik Dalsgaard, who was left unmarked by Darnell Furlong in the box to head home.

Brentford continued to dominate and create more chances before the break, but West Brom levelled in first half stoppage time when Furlong atoned for his earlier error and headed in.

Substitute and late goal scoring hero of late, Charlie Austin – would then have a goal disallowed late on, meaning the game would end 1-1, giving both sides a much-deserved point.

Here are some of the West Brom fans’ reactions to O’Shea’s performance…


