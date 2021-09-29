Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘The boy is on fire’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to player’s performance v Bolton Wanderers

Published

17 mins ago

on

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to Josh Davison’s goal and all round performance in their heavy 4-1 home loss to Bolton Wanderers. 

The young striker put the Addicks ahead after only 12 minutes on the clock at the Valley as he stretched to meet Jonathan Leko’s pinpoint cross.

However there were bad moments ahead for the home side, with the South Londoners going on to ship four against a rampant Bolton side who easily put Nigel Adkins’ men to the sword in what was an impressive performance from the visitors.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Charlton Athletic faithful to react to Davison’s impact for his side, with many taking to social media to air their views on his goal and all around performance.

Quiz: Have Charlton Athletic ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18
The Valley

Won the top tier of English football

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the striker hit the net once again.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The boy is on fire’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to player’s performance v Bolton Wanderers

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: