‘The boy is on fire’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to player’s performance v Bolton Wanderers

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to Josh Davison’s goal and all round performance in their heavy 4-1 home loss to Bolton Wanderers.

The young striker put the Addicks ahead after only 12 minutes on the clock at the Valley as he stretched to meet Jonathan Leko’s pinpoint cross.

However there were bad moments ahead for the home side, with the South Londoners going on to ship four against a rampant Bolton side who easily put Nigel Adkins’ men to the sword in what was an impressive performance from the visitors.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Charlton Athletic faithful to react to Davison’s impact for his side, with many taking to social media to air their views on his goal and all around performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the striker hit the net once again.

Don't want to see Stockley play instead of this guy ever again! — Coops79 (@Coops792) September 28, 2021

My dad has one leg and even he stood up for this goal — nicole (@nicolexearl) September 28, 2021

Bloody brilliant pal — a.stretch (@a_stretch1) September 28, 2021

Mans on fire 😍 — MikeY 🔴⚪️ (@mikecafc) September 28, 2021

Jayden take note — Jamie Spriggs (@JamieSpriggs) September 28, 2021

On fire. — Harrison (@Harrison_1310) September 28, 2021

And that's why he plays every week 👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/oDh4UuQSN9 — Dean (@xdeanx) September 28, 2021

The boy is on fire🤩🤩 https://t.co/GkQJv97GTA — Connor Young (@ConnorYoung_23) September 28, 2021

Go on lad! Always believed in you as a player 👊👏👏👏 https://t.co/earQfQPHEm — Will Tapping™ (@tappstar86) September 28, 2021