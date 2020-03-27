‘The Bowyer effect’ – This 24-y/o has surprised many to become one of Charlton’s standout players this season

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Charlton Athletic’s Macauley Bonne has proved a shrewd signing.

The 24-year-old netted 23 times in the National League for Leyton Orient last season, and was snapped up by Charlton for £200k after their promotion from League One.

Few expected a lot from him, other than to play back-up to Lyle Taylor. But Bonne’s asserted himself in this Charlton side and looks set to play a big role for the club next year.

When Taylor became injured in the first-half of the season, Bonne was suddenly sprung into the first-team and tasked with scoring the goals for Charlton.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Charlton Athletic quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Who is this Charlton flop? Frank Nouble Amdy Faye Marcus Bent Darren Bent

Through September and October, Bonne was in prolific form, and scoring the goals despite Charlton slipping further and further down the table.

But when Taylor returned, Bonne was dropped back down the the bench, and in January Charlton signed Andre Green on-loan from Aston Villa which further put Bonne down the pecking order.

Since, Bonne has struggled with injury, and has been seeing a lot more substitute appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side. His season stats stand at eight Championship goals in 24 appearances – a fine return for a man playing National League football last year.

The Charlton fans have really warmed to him – he’s a well-rounded striker who can score a variety of goals, and alongside Taylor, Charlton looked to have one of the best striker partnerships in the division.

Here we take a look at what the Charlton faithful have been saying about Bonne this season:

A year ago today Macauley Bonne was part of a Leyton Orient side that lost to fellow National League side, Maidstone United in the 4th qualifying round of the FA Cup. Today he's now in 2nd tier of English football with 3 goals in his last 4 starts for #cafc pic.twitter.com/uRzlWnamTi — CAFC Facts & Stats (@CafcFacts) October 20, 2019

Macauley Bonne has a better minutes per goal ratio than Mitrovic pass it on #cafc — Aaron (@aaronpaul90) October 26, 2019

Giorgi Puscas

Inter Milan to Reading

£7.2million

6 Championship goals Macauley Bonne

Leyton Orient to Charlton

£200k

8 Championship goals Bow, Jacko and Gallen know a player! What a performance from him yesterday. #cafc pic.twitter.com/3uBYRRK8sB — Marcus Ally (@marcus_ally_4) December 27, 2019

Financially though we’re not a big club so 200k is actually a big signing for us, definitely not taking advantage of the O’s and bloody chuffed with his signing, was mustard on Boxing Day 💯 — Jaye Andrew Evans (@EvansEsquire) December 28, 2019

The bowyer effect — The Covered End (@EndCovered) October 6, 2019

Is it me or did I miss something because I remember Bonne being just ok then I blinked and he suddenly turned into a goal machine. — Mungo bungo (@Mungobungo3) October 27, 2019