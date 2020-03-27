Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘The Bowyer effect’ – This 24-y/o has surprised many to become one of Charlton’s standout players this season

Published

5 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic’s Macauley Bonne has proved a shrewd signing.

The 24-year-old netted 23 times in the National League for Leyton Orient last season, and was snapped up by Charlton for £200k after their promotion from League One.

Few expected a lot from him, other than to play back-up to Lyle Taylor. But Bonne’s asserted himself in this Charlton side and looks set to play a big role for the club next year.

When Taylor became injured in the first-half of the season, Bonne was suddenly sprung into the first-team and tasked with scoring the goals for Charlton.

But when Taylor returned, Bonne was dropped back down the the bench, and in January Charlton signed Andre Green on-loan from Aston Villa which further put Bonne down the pecking order.

Since, Bonne has struggled with injury, and has been seeing a lot more substitute appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side. His season stats stand at eight Championship goals in 24 appearances – a fine return for a man playing National League football last year.

The Charlton fans have really warmed to him – he’s a well-rounded striker who can score a variety of goals, and alongside Taylor, Charlton looked to have one of the best striker partnerships in the division.

Here we take a look at what the Charlton faithful have been saying about Bonne this season:


