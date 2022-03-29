The Bolton Wanderers youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Bolton are on an upward trajectory now under Ian Evatt, having risen through the division in League Two and gained a promotion to the third tier, they are now eyeing further progress a league higher.

The club are currently sat in eleventh place in the division and would no doubt be happy with a top half of the table finish based on where they were only a campaign ago. The play-offs haven’t been too far out of reach at times too – although they’re now eleven points off sixth with seven games to play.

It seems unlikely then that they’ll be jumping up another league again come the end of this season then but the platform is there for the club to build on. Considering some of the younger talent they have too, there could certainly be ample opportunity for them to play in the first-team in the near future.

With that in mind then, here are some of the youngsters who could have more of an impact at Bolton next season.

Adam Senior

The defender has already played for Bolton on seven occasions but he will most definitely want to play more in the future and become a regular part of the first-team.

He’s currently on loan at Chorley and is getting some action there while he isn’t near the matchday squad – which is a positive move from the club as it will keep him fit and prepared for upon his return and will give him the experience he needs in the game to boot.

Having also played regularly for the club’s academy side (and also for York), he has been exposed to competitive football frequently and that could stand the 20-year-old in good stead to potentially make a proper step up next season.

Arran Pettifer

Moving further forward in terms of position and a youngster who could potentially be used more often next season is Arran Pettifer.

At just 18-years-old, he is still only early on in his career and will certainly need time to adjust to the men’s game and regular competitive football but having already been given two Bolton first-team appearances, they clearly value him highly and are ready to give him that experience.

Pettifer then could find himself at least more regularly with the matchday squad and more involved in their football from next season. He’s not really had a loan spell away in the EFL, so perhaps that would benefit him more first. However, he’s obviously highly regarded by the Wanderers and if you’re good enough you’re old enough in football – so he might be given more action next season.