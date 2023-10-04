Highlights Bolton Wanderers' promotion to League One in the 2020/21 season has sparked hopes of a return to the Premier League among their fans.

Several key players from the final day victory, including Gethin Jones and Ricardo Santos, are still employed by the club.

Notable departures include Alex Baptiste, who left for Waterford in 2022, and Eoin Doyle, who retired in 2023 after a successful stint with Bolton.

Bolton Wanderers finished third in League Two in the 2020/21 season, meaning they were automatically promoted to League One on the final day of the season with a 4-1 victory away to Crawley Town.

Bolton are a long way off the glory days of the Premier League and Europe under Sam Allardyce; however, this promotion under Ian Evatt has many Bolton fans dreaming of a return to the English top flight.

Here at Football League World, we examine where the staring XI is from this final day victory as Bolton began their long way back to the Premier League.

Matt Gilks

Matt Gilks joined the club for this promotion season and saw out his time playing football at Bolton, retiring after their season back in League One.

The former Scottish international has remained at the club and has become a member of Evatt’s coaching staff, as he is now employed as the club’s goalkeeping coach.

Gethin Jones

Gethin Jones is still employed at the club, having joined from Carlisle United in the summer of 2020.

Evatt still views him as a vital component to have within the club going into the 2023/24 season.

The Australian was an important piece of that season, as he played 29 of their fixtures that campaign.

Ricardo Santos

Similar to Jones, Ricardo Santos was signed in the summer of 2020 to help the club gain promotion from League Two, and he is still employed by the club as a player.

The Portuguese centre back was signed from Barnet and would be integral to their promotion push, playing 46 fixtures.

Alex Baptiste

Alex Baptiste had previously played for the club but rejoined in the summer of 2020 and was vital to their campaign. He would remain at the club for their return to League One before moving to Waterford in 2022.

Baptiste has since left the Irish club and is in search of his next club, as he has not indicated a desire to retire.

Declan John

Declan John joined the Lancashire club on loan from Swansea City after they won promotion. John had such a positive impact that Evatt would sign the fullback permanently upon their return to League One.

However, the Welsh international has been sent out on loan to Salford City for the 2023/24 season.

Michael Jordan Williams

Michael Jordan Williams joined the club halfway through the season, but it would prove to be a crucial signing, one that would rejuvenate the club’s promotion push.

The Welshman has since left the Lancashire club and joined Milton Keynes Dons in July 2023, dropping down a division to League Two.

George Thomason

Bolton Wanderers would be the first professional club that George Thomason signed for as he joined the club, like many of the starting eleven, in the summer of 2020 as Evatt rebuilt the Bolton squad.

Thomason would spend parts of that first season at Bamber Bridge, but by the end of the campaign, his involvement with Bolton had increased. His increased playing time has been a feature of his Bolton career, year after year, and he is still part of the squad.

Lloyd Isgrove

Signing for Bolton in the summer of 2020, he would play an important part in his first two seasons at the club, but he would only play three matches in his final season at the club in the 2022/23 season.

The Welsh international is currently playing for Sholing ahead of his transfer to Hume City in 2024.

Antoni Sarcevic

Antoni Sarcevic led the club to promotion in the 2020/21 season. He would spend only one season at the club, but his influence was invaluable.

Following this season, he left the club to join Stockport County, a club he is still employed by, but Bolton fans will be grateful for the goal he scored in this final game to secure promotion.

Dapo Afolayan

The striker was on loan until the end of the season after joining West Ham in February 2021, with his only goal this season coming in this fixture to guarantee promotion.

Evatt was impressed by his loan spell to sign him permanently in the summer of 2021, but St. Pauli signed the English striker in January 2023, where he is still playing his football.

Eoin Doyle

The striker would score in this game, having been vital all season for Bolton in their promotion push. Eoin Doyle had signed for the club in the summer of 2020 as a well-known finisher and would be utilised by Evatt for two seasons before returning to Ireland to see out his career with St. Patricks Athletic.

The Dubliner retired in July 2023, with many anticipating what he would do moving forward.