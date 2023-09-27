Bolton Wanderers are one of numerous EFL sides interested in signing winger Davis Keillor-Dunn, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The midfielder is currently playing for League Two side Mansfield Town and has been since joining them in January of this year.

Keillor-Dunn has made an excellent start to the new season and, therefore, has been catching the attention of teams higher up the football pyramid.

This report states that QPR, Millwall, Hull City, Plymouth, and Rotherham United are interested from the Championship.

While in League One, Bolton, Blackpool, and Barnsley are also looking closely at the player.

The Trotters were extremely busy in the summer transfer window, with several new arrivals, and as with every transfer window, they may be expected to be busy again in January.

However, with this particular deal, Keillor-Dunn may be best looking at a current Bolton player, Carlos Mendes Gomes, and seeing this move may not be best for him.

What is Carlos Mendes Gomes’ current situation?

The Trotters signed the winger in the summer transfer window from Luton Town after two years with the Hatters.

Mendes Gomes was instrumental in Morecambe’s promotion to League One in the 2020/21 season, and it wasn’t a surprise he got a move to a Championship team.

However, the move never seemed to work out, and after a loan at Fleetwood Town, Luton decided to move him on.

So, he has joined Bolton in a bid to get his career back on track, but so far it has been a difficult start.

The 24-year-old has started none of the six games he has been available for in League One, with his only starts coming in the EFL Trophy and the Carabao Cup.

He is a similar type of player to Keillor-Dunn, and therefore, the Mansfield man should look at his situation and consider his options.

Why Davis Keillor-Dunn should reject a move to Bolton Wanderers

This is one of those transfer storylines where it would be an excellent move for the player and a very good deal for the club.

However, the way Ian Evatt sets his Bolton team up, you would have to say that it probably doesn’t suit a player like Keillor-Dunn.

As mentioned, Mendes Gomes is a very similar player, and he is struggling to get into this Bolton team, so you would have to say Keillor-Dunn possibly could as well.

Of course, the Mansfield winger has been performing very well this season, averaging 3.6 shots per game as well as showing his confidence with his 0.8 dribbles per game.

The midfielder is also confident on the ball, as he has a passing success of 75.8% this season and from them passes, 1.7 have been considered key passes, as per WhoScored.com.

There is no doubt that Keillor-Dunn would be a very good signing for Bolton, and based on his current performances, he would definitely improve them. But it just seems to be a signing that may not make much sense if you were Bolton, as the system and the way the club plays don’t necessarily suit the winger.

He may be more suited to a team that likes playing with wingers, getting the ball out wide, and allowing him to beat players. The 25-year-old could possibly operate behind the strikers, but with Mendes Gomes not getting much game time, it should be a worry for Keillor-Dunn if he were to move there.