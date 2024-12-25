Being one of the bigger clubs in League One, the expectation levels have continued to be extremely high at Bolton Wanderers in recent years.

After beginning the ambitions of a rise back towards the upper echelons of the EFL with a promotion from League Two in 2020/21, the Whites have since spent three full seasons in League One, progressing in each of those seasons under Ian Evatt.

However, after losing the third-tier play-off final to Oxford United in May 2024, Bolton have endured runs of both consistency and inconsistency in the first half of the current campaign, as the club once again have the aim of securing a spot in the post-season frenzy for a third straight season, with the aims of going one better this time.

The current squad at the Toughsheet Community Stadium possesses a mix of experienced and flair players, with standout names including the likes of Dion Charles, Aaron Collins and Josh Sheehan.

However, with the January transfer window looming large, there are currently nine players who are set to depart the club at the end of their contracts in June 2025, and Football League World discusses all their respective situations.

Ricardo Santos

Ricardo Santos has been a mainstay in Bolton's defence since signing from Barnet in 2020, with his presence influential in the club's promotion out of the fourth tier, before initially continuing such form in League One.

This was reflected in the summer of 2022 as the Portuguese defender signed a three-year contract extension, which is set to expire next summer as things stand.

Despite suffering a serious viral infection months later, Santos remained an integral part of Evatt's defence alongside Eoin Toal, being a part of 25 clean sheets across the past two seasons, as well as recording an EFL Trophy success.

However, the 29-year-old's form hasn't quite hit the same heights in the opening months of the current campaign, which also saw midfielder George Thomason replace him as captain.

But, given the longevity he has provided, it wouldn't be a shock to see the imposing centre-back offered fresh terms in the coming months.

Nathan Baxter

Nathan Baxter signed a two-year deal with the Lancashire side following his release from Chelsea in 2023, after previous spells at Championship level with Hull City.

The 26-year-old proved exactly why he'd featured at a higher level last season, keeping 14 clean sheets across 33 regular season games due to injury, making an average of 2.7 saves per game, which saw him linked with a potential move to Plymouth Argyle in the summer.

Nathan Baxter's Bolton Wanderers League One Stats 2023-24 (Source: FotMob) Appearances 36 Clean Sheets 14 Save Percentage 73.2% Goals Prevented 1.08 Goals Conceded 33

Whilst defending hasn't exactly remained a strong point at the Toughsheet Community Stadium this term, Baxter has remained the club's number one this term aside from a five-game injury absence.

Therefore, once again, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Whites board made fresh negotiations with the shot-stopper a key priority to avoid further uncertainty.

Randell Williams

Randell Williams signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Bolton after joining from Hull City in January 2023.

The former Exeter City man made a reasonable initial impression in his first 15 games for the club, scoring once and registering three assists, before building on such numbers with a respectable individual campaign last term, despite the Whites' Wembley woes.

Williams accumulated three goals and as many assists across 32 league outings - only 23 of which were starts - as well as scoring what proved to be the decisive goal as his side edged out Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals, with a 94th-minute strike in the first leg at Oakwell.

However, the 27-year-old was put on the backfoot at the beginning of this season, failing to make an appearance until September 21st after tearing his plantor fascia ahead of Bolton's defeat to Oxford in North London.

Williams has found his gametime severely reduced since making a full recovery, which has led to question marks over his immediate future.

Scott Arfield

Scott Arfield joined Bolton on a one-year-deal in the summer from MLS outfit, Charlotte FC.

The 36-year-old brought with him a wealth of experience, having won the Championship with Burnley in 2016, featuring regularly in the Premier League, as well as playing a starring role in Rangers' run to the UEFA Europa League Final in 2022 under Steven Gerrard after winning the SPFL the season before.

However, since returning to these shores, the 19-time Canadian international has featured as a substitute more often than not, which could be the main reason behind a potential exit in six months' time.

Gethin Jones

Much like the aforementioned Santos, Australian defender Gethin Jones has been a regular fixture in Bolton's starting lineup ever since joining from Carlisle United in 2020.

The 29-year-old has been as much of a creative threat as a defensive rock in that timeframe, having registered over 20 goal contributions for the club.

His strong form in the white jersey was reflected in June 2023 as he was handed a two-year contract extension, which terminates this forthcoming summer.

As well as the aforementioned contract, Jones has since gone on to make six international appearances for the Socceroos since January 2024, a feat which he hopes to continue under new international boss Tony Popovic, after missing the bulk of the current campaign through a knee issue.

Josh Dacres-Cogley

Josh Dacres-Cogley signed a two-year contract with Bolton after his previous deal with Tranmere Rovers expired in 2023.

The former Birmingham City man was one of the club's strongest performers last term, featuring in 44 of the 46 League One games, registering three goals and five assists from right wing-back.

Such form caught the eye of Portsmouth last summer following the Blues' promotion to the second tier, before a move failed to materialise.

Once again, the 28-year-old has remained a mainstay in Evatt's back-five, and given the prior interest, Wanderers supporters will feel it is imperative that Dacres-Cogley is tied down to a new deal as soon as possible.

Luke Matheson

After initially signing a one-year deal with Bolton's B Team, Luke Matheson's contract at the Toughsheet Comnunity Stadium was extended last December, running until June 2025.

The full-back initially put his name into the spotlight with Rochdale, scoring one of Dale's most iconic goals with a stunning equaliser against Manchester United at Old Trafford at the tender age of 16 back in 2019.

However, Matheson's career has since stagnated, despite the full-back being just 22 years of age.

The former Wolves man was handed four appearances in both the EFL Trophy and FA Cup last term, before agreeing a loan move to League Of Ireland side Bohemians in February.

A similar theme has played out this season too, with Matheson called upon in EFL Trophy outings, whilst failing to stake a claim when it comes to the League One matchday squad, which makes it highly unlikely that the Manchester native will have any future with the Whites.

Joel Coleman

Signing for the club in the same transfer window as Baxter, Joel Coleman has become the standby goalkeeper throughout his time with Wanderers after penning a two-year contract in 2023.

The former Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town shot-stopper has since fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Luke Southwood this summer, which puts the 29-year-old's future with the club in serious jeopardy.

Coleman kept three clean sheets in 13 League One appearances last term, but is yet to have the same impact this season.

Luke Hutchinson

Rounding off this list is 22-year-old keeper Luke Hutchinson, who saw a clause in his contract activated at the close of last season, with his current deal now expiring in 2025.

Hutchinson has made just one appearance for the club throughout his senior career, which came in the EFL Trophy encounter against Aston Villa's Under-21's in September.

With three experienced goalkeepers above him in the pecking order, the homegrown talent will no doubt be seeking a fresh start in his career at the first possible opportunity.