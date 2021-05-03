The Bolton Wanderers dilemmas Ian Evatt must sort ahead of important final day at Crawley Town

Bolton Wanderers head into their final league game of the season in need of a victory in order to guarantee them automatic promotion from Sky Bet League Two as things go down to the wire in the fourth division.

Just a single point separates the Trotters from Cambridge United in second and Morecambe in fourth, adding to what was already set to be a dramatic final day in the Football League season.

Wanderers travel to Crawley Town knowing that a victory would ensure their return to League One and will be feeling quietly confident that they can get the job done against a side who have only won twice in their last five league outings.

A point could also be enough for Ian Evatt’s side but a victory would mean that they do not have to rely on other results elsewhere in the division.

Here, we take a look at the TWO dilemmas that Evatt must sort ahead of important final day…

Who will fill the Kieran Lee void?

Bolton expect to be without experienced midfielder Kieran Lee for their final league game of the campaign, with the former Sheffield Wednesday man having picked up a calf injury in the defeat to Exeter City last weekend.

This therefore means that Evatt has a slight dilemma on his hands, with midfielders George Thomason and Antoni Sarcevic being the men who are in line to slot in where needed.

The latter of the two provides a bit more threat going forwards and with the Trotters needing to secure maximum points, it would appear that Sarcevic may have the edge over his younger teammate.

However there is a third option, with the pacey Nathan Delfouneso also pushing to be involved after being on the bench in recent weeks.

Time to drop Oladapo Afolayan?

The talented 23-year-old has nailed down a starting spot under Evatt for much of his time with the club, but perhaps he could be dropped from the starting eleven for this crucial game to accommodate more firepower.

Delfouneso is the obvious candidate who could slot in on the left hand side for Wanderers and arguably provides more of a goalscoring threat than his teammate.

Afolayan’s decision making and end product still clearly needs a lot of work after registering just one goal and two assists this term and may need to be dropped in order to get a reaction out of him going forwards.

Delfouneso’s goals this term underlines that he can make a difference and in turn take the pressure of the likes of Eoin Doyle at important stages of the season, with this weekend’s game being as a big as any.