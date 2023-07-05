This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have finally confirmed the appointment of Daniel Farke as their new manager.

The Whites have gone through a thorough interview process that has seen a number of big names linked with the role.

The German emerged as the favourite for the position in recent weeks, and has now finalised his agreement with Leeds to take the reins of the first team squad.

Farke has previously enjoyed success in English football, twice leading Norwich City to the Championship title during a four-year stint at Carrow Road.

Will Daniel Farke be a good appointment at Leeds United?

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith is excited by the prospect of Farke joining the club.

The Whites’ supporter is optimistic that the club can fight for automatic promotion under the German, provided he is backed in the transfer market this summer.

“Think it’s potentially arrogant to assume that just because we’ve got Farke in that Leeds automatically stand a good chance of going up,” Smith told Football League World.

“Because so much hinges on the transfers and recruitment that we make from here.

“But having said that, out of all the realistic names that Leeds could have gone for, think the board have nailed it by getting Farke in.

“Leeds fans, we all wanted someone that could come in and get the side promoted and we’ve now got someone who’s not only done it twice but done it so stylishly as well.

“The Bielsa team that got pipped by Farke’s Norwich in 2018-19 just says it all really.

“I think this year is going to be such a hard season to try and get automatic promotion, but with Farke in, and the backing that he should get, we should be aiming for the top two really.”

Leeds are still awaiting EFL approval to complete the takeover of the club by 49ers Enterprises.

The US company owned 44 per cent of the Yorkshire side, but have agreed to purchase the remaining 56 per cent held by Andrea Radrizzani.

Farke’s first competitive game in charge will take place on 6 August with the visit of Cardiff City to Elland Road.

Can Leeds United fight for automatic promotion this season?

Farke is a great appointment who has a proven track record of success at this level.

His first season at Norwich did see the team finish 14th in the table, but he transformed the club’s form to earn the title in his second campaign.

Relegation from the Premier League after one season did see Norwich back in the second tier, but again he led the club to another title.

If the club properly backs him in the transfer market then there is no reason why he can’t lift Leeds back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

The 46-year-old’s style of play should also prove an attractive proposition for supporters, who have gotten used to a certain standard in recent years.