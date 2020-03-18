‘The bloke is totally unflappable’ – Many Coventry City fans reveal their thoughts in Mark Robins conversation

After leading the Sky Blues to the top of the League One table with just nine games to go, it is fair to say that Coventry City boss Mark Robins certainly deserves a pat on the back for all his hard work.

Now into his second spell as manager of the Midlands club, Robins has worked wonders to galvanise his squad this term despite having to play in the unfamiliar surroundings of Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s stadium.

The likes of Matt Godden, Liam Walsh and Callum O’Hare have all led by example with the Sky Blues boss once again showcasing why he is regarded as one of the best managers outside of English football’s top two divisions.

Staying on the subject of Mark Robins, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Coventry City fans forum on Facebook for their opinion on what they fell is the Coventry manager’s best quality, yielding a wide variety of responses from the club’s supporters.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the Coventry faithful via social media earlier today.

Harpreet Singh Gosal: His no-nonsense style.

Michael Large: His leadership skills.

Stu Bryan: Simply just being himself at all times.

Pauline Anne Hales-Jones: Winning attitude.

Peter Lowe: The bloke is totally unflappable, he is totally focused.

Kyle Flynn: The way he manages the player’s expectations.

Jamie Bruv: His experience of the lower leagues.