After making a relatively encouraging start to the 2021/22 campaign under the guidance of Neil Critchley, it will be intriguing to see what approach Blackpool will take in this particular transfer window.

The Seasiders have already been forced to wave goodbye to Ryan Wintle this week after Cardiff City decided to recall him from his temporary stint at Bloomfield Road whilst Rob Apter was recently loaned out by the club to National League North side Chester.

Considering that Blackpool are only seven points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship, there is no reason why they cannot mount a challenge for a top-six finish later this year if they secure the services of some classy operators between now and the end of the month.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your Blackpool transfer knowledge by asking 20 questions related to the club’s previous January windows.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below!

The Blackpool FC January transfer window quiz - Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Did Blackpool sign Elliot Embleton on loan during the previous winter transfer window? Yes No