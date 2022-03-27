The Blackburn Rovers youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Blackburn Rovers have been served well by a number of their academy graduates during the 2021/22 season.

The likes of Lewis Travis, Scott Wharton, John Buckley, Ryan Nyambe and Darragh Lenihan have all played key roles for Tony Mowbray’s side in their push for promotion from the Championship this season.

Indeed, Blackburn have now had at least one academy graduate in their matchday squad in each of their last 585 matches, highlighting the influence that an emphasis on youth has had for the club.

Excitingly for Rovers, they also have a number of talents coming through their current youth ranks, who have the potential to ensure that run continues for some time to come yet.

One of those who could do that, is striker Jack Vale. The Wales Under 21 international has already made two first-team appearances for Blackburn, and will be looking to add to that sooner rather than later.

Having also got senior game time out on loan in non-league, and with seven goals in just six league games for Rovers’ Under 23s this season, the 21-year-old has arguably sent out something of a message to thise at Ewood Park, especially with the goalscoring struggles the first-team have endured recently.

Another goalscoring prospect that it will be hard for Blackburn fans not to get somewhat excited about, is Harry Leonard.

With 12 goals in 12 league games for Rovers at Under 18 level this season, the attacker is another the Ewood Park hierarchy could be identifying for a first-team role in the future.

Rovers have moved quickly to ensure that is with them, with the 18-year-old signing a contract with the club until the summer of 2025 back in December.

Elsewhere, Adam Wharton is another that many Rovers supporters will be keen to keep an eye on, not least given he is the younger brother of first-team centre back Scott Wharton.

The younger Wharton, currently 17-years-old, is a controlling figure in the centre of midfield, who only recently his first professional contract with the club, and already has some form of senior matchday experience, having been an unused substitute in the FA Cup clash with Wigan back in January.

In defence, the standout prospect is arguably Ash Phillips, with the 16-year-old already establishing himself as a regular in Blackburn’s Under 23s, and England’s Under 17s.

Not surprisingly therefore, the centre back is already being tipped for big things, and has recently been linked with Premier League giants such as Manchester United Tottenham, Everton and Chelsea.

But with Phillips already under a long term contract at Ewood Park, it seems Blackburn have a good chance of benefitting from his services, before anyone else has a chance to do so.