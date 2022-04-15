The Blackburn Rovers dilemmas facing Tony Mowbray ahead of Posh clash at 3pm

Blackburn have a hugely important game coming up today, with Rovers still hanging on to the hopes of a play-off spot and needing as many points as possible.

At one point, Tony Mowbray’s side were even as high up as third but a dip in form has led to them falling out of the top six entirely. They are still in with a shout, with the club sitting in seventh, but they cannot afford to drop many more points between now and the end of the season.

Recently, they have been unable to pick up many victories too. They have just one win in their last five games and that came against Derby, so they’ll need to find that winning spirit again here against Peterborough.

With that in mind then, here are some dilemmas that Tony Mowbray will need to sort out ahead of this game.

Does he tinker the system in the game?

Last time out, Blackburn lined up in what was a 3-4-1-2 looking system against Blackpool and it won them a point at least and the side didn’t look awful by any means.

However, they’ve alternated who exactly they have used in that attacking midfield berth and have even tinkered their tactic slightly in recent weeks to not incorporate an attacking midfielder at all. It was that system which saw them beat Derby 3-1 though and it has often been favoured by Mowbray, so you would have to think he will stick with it.

Does he go for a snatch and grab?

Regardless of who he lines up with, does he play it safe or go for as many goals as possible?

It’s a situation where it needs to be a win at all costs. That could mean Rovers take a 1-0 lead and then have to sit back and defend it to ensure they come away with all three points. But is it worth doing or could it backfire?

The same could be said about taking the lead and trying to add more. Sometimes, being completely attacking can work but Posh need points too and if Rovers continue to fight at them and leave gaps, then the club will definitely be looking to exploit them on the break.

Mowbray then needs to decide how cautious he wants to be in pursuit of a win.