The Blackburn dilemmas facing Jon Dahl Tomasson ahead of Rotherham clash

Blackburn Rovers will again be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they host Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

Following their 1-0 defeat at Cardiff on Tuesday night, the Lancashire club have now won six and lost six of their 12 league games so far this season.

That leaves them seventh in the Championship table, outside the play-off places on goal difference, and with the pressure on to cut out the inconsistency that is hindering a possible promotion push.

Rotherham meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Millwall in their first game under new manager Matt Taylor on Wednesday, a game Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed he attended.

The Dane is therefore likely to have plenty to think about going into this one, and we’ve taken a look at two Blackburn dilemmas Tomasson is facing ahead of that clash with Rotherham, right here.

Who do Adam Wharton and Clinton Mola replace?

It does look as though there will be some rotation within the matchday squad for Blackburn on Saturday.

Tomasson confirmed in his pre-match press conference that midfielder Adam Wharton and defender Clinton Mola will both feature in the matchday squad against the Millers, the first time either have been involved in the Championship, since early September.

That of course, means that at least two other players will have to drop out of the squad, in order to make room for the duo, and given what those individuals can offer, it may not be easy for Tomasson to decide who is sacrified this afternoon.

Does he continue to play out from the back?

It was again noticeable against Cardiff, that Blackburn were attempting to play out from the back when in possession, and it was not an approach that worked at all.

On a number of occasions, Rovers gifted opportunities to the Bluebirds with sloppy passages of play around their own area, meaning they were lucky to only lose by a single goal.

Considering that seems to be the style he wants them to play with, Tomasson may be tempted to stick with that approach, although he will also be conscious of the need for results, and the frustrations of fans – which will be further amplified at home – meaning he may have a decision to make about how his side plays this afternoon.