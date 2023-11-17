Highlights Derby County are currently in a promotion push in League One, sitting seventh and level on points with sixth place Barnsley.

Derby County are on the hunt for promotion as they look to end their stay in League One.

Paul Warne's side currently sit seventh, with them level on points with sixth place Barnsley who Derby beat 3-0 to draw level with them on the weekend.

League One Table 2023-24 (As Of November 12, 2023) Team Played GD Points 1 Portsmouth 16 15 36 2 Oxford United 16 15 35 3 Bolton Wanderers 16 12 35 4 Peterborough United 17 13 31 5 Stevenage 17 6 29 6 Barnsley 16 13 27 7 DERBY COUNTY 16 13 27

With the January Window approaching quickly, Warne will be looking to strengthen his squad to make a stronger push for promotion.

However, about the transfer window, one transfer saga still haunts Derby to this day.

Who is Tyrone Mears and what happened during his time at Derby?

Tyrone Mears was a former right-back who played for Bolton, Preston, West Ham, and Derby.

It was at the Rams where he caused controversy in 2008 after flying over to France to go on trial with Marseille without Derby's permission.

Mears originally joined Derby in 2007 when his opportunities at West Ham became limited.

At the time, manager Billy Davies, who had worked with Mears at Preston, said of him when he joined: "He is a very attacking full-back with excellent pace who adds great competition. Ideally we would like to make this deal permanent in the summer."

Mears went on to make 17 league and cup appearances before joining permanently for £1 million on a three-year deal.

Again Davies praised the signing of Mears saying: "We're delighted with this deal. Tye is a very good young full-back with excellent pace and potential. We need him for the challenge ahead, and I know he is committed to working hard."

However, in that season, Mears and Derby were relegated to the Championship, with Paul Jewell failing to keep the Rams up, after the departure of Billy Davies.

It was then, that on August 29, 2008, despite starting the campaign for Derby, Mears flew over to France for a trial with Marseille.

A spokesperson for Derby acknowledged there was a trial offer with the possibility of a loan deal, but the club called the offer laughable and said there would be no deal.

Reportedly, Mears climbed through a window to grab his boots before his flight, even sneaking past Jewell's office.

Jewell at the time was shocked about Mears' decision and said he would never play for Derby again whilst he was in charge.

The club fined him six weeks' wages and, after a successful trial, the two clubs arranged a loan deal with an option to buy him at £1.5 million at the end of the season.

It was a bizarre situation at the time, but following on from the Tyrone Mears saga, there have been similar odd transfer situations to this.

For instance, this season with Wilfried Gnonto who refused to play for Leeds United after he wanted to leave.

Another similar situation is Peter Odemwingie, who drove outside Loftus Road on transfer deadline day and was caught live on Sky in an attempt to try and force a move to Queens Park Rangers from West Bromwich Albion.

Both player and club could be in the wrong here and maybe should have found a better solution to resolve this.

Possibly, Derby should have honoured the wishes of Mears and found him a move or even accepted the original deal that Marseille offered, as the player seemed set on leaving.

However, Mears shouldn't have acted in the way he did to try and force a move and should have respected the decision of the club.

Whilst many years old, this transfer saga still defies belief.