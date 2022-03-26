The Birmingham City youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Birmingham City have one of the more successful academies in the country with a number of high-profile youngsters breaking into the first team in recent years.

It’s been no different this year as Lee Bowyer has pushed a number of youngsters into the first team action.

Jordan James is one of those to break through this season and has gone onto make 17 appearances this season and netted his first goal recently.

With a tight budget and a reliance to generate funds by selling young players who breakthrough, the cycle of playing youngsters will continue under Bowyer.

With that in mind, we take a look at three Birmingham City youngsters who will be hoping to breakthrough at St Andrews during the 2022/23 campaign.

Nico Gordon

Gordon has already made four appearances this season having needed to play amidst Birmingham’s defensive injury crisis.

The youngster impressed in those four games, averaging 2.8 aerials duels according to WhoScored and seemingly fit in quickly to the first team environment.

with players coming back to full fitness, Gordon could find his playing time limited this season but should certainly look ahead ot next season and hope to solidify his place in Lee Bowyer’s first team.

Mitchell Roberts

Roberts was the captain of the under 23s and certainly has a big future ahead of him. Another commanding centre-half, the youngster has had a good career so far at the academy level. He madeis Blues debut in the FA Cup and has made one Championship appearance this season.

He’s highly rated at St Andrews and extended his contract in January before heading out on loan to Carlisle United in League Two. The youngster has made a positive impression in Cumbria and has played a key role in their revival under Paul Simpson.

Jobe Bellingham

The younger brother of Jude Bellingham will be hoping to break into the first team next season. He’s highly rated at St Andrews and at 16, he will be hoping he can have similar impact to his brother next season.

He’s already played seven minutes this season and will be looking to build upon that next season has scored five goals eight games in the U18 Premier League 2. It’s an impressive strike rate that has seen him graduate to the under 23’s.