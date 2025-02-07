Birmingham City have made an incredible impact on League One this season and despite suffering relegation from the Championship in 2023/24, they look set to make an instant return to the division.

Blues have slowly started to build a gap over their rivals in recent weeks and with games in hand on those around them as well as a healthy points buffer, promotion looks to be nailed on for the West Midlands outfit.

Chris Davies was trusted to help take the club back to the second tier and rebuild the squad under the new project. Although he has limited experience as a manager, he has shown his nous and is on course for the league title.

The summer and January transfer windows were incredibly busy for Birmingham and they were able to bring in a number of new stars. Football League World has taken a look at one player whose market value has grown exponentially since making their debut for the club.

Jay Stansfield's market value has increased by 750%

Jay Stansfield first moved to St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park at the start of the 2023/24 campaign on loan from Fulham.

At this point, he was relatively unknown to those in the Championship, having spent the season prior on loan at his father's former club, Exeter City.

The 22-year-old immediately hit the ground running for Birmingham, scoring in three of his first four games in the second tier as his side made an excellent start to the season.

Blues were in the midst of a play-off battle before the surprising decision to sack John Eustace was made. Wayne Rooney took over in charge, but he found it incredibly difficult to get the same out of the players as the current Blackburn Rovers manager had done.

Nevertheless, Stansfield kept on finding the back of the net and he ended the season with 12 league goals.

There was a great desire to see the young striker return in the summer, and after long negotiations, Birmingham agreed a deal worth a reported £15m - a League One record.

According to TransferMarkt, the ex-Fulham forward first arrived in the West Midlands with a market value of €1.2m, and that has increased by an incredible 750% to €9m.

Birmingham City's top five most valuable players (according to TransferMarkt) Player Position Market Value Jay Stansfield ST €9m Christoph Klarer CB €3.5m Willum Thór Willumsson AM €3.5m Krystian Bielik CB €3.2m Ben Davies CB €2.5m

Jay Stansfield is a Premier League player in waiting

Although he has made four appearances in the Premier League, he was never given a true chance to shine at Fulham and joining Birmingham has allowed Stansfield to develop at a faster pace.

There is no doubt that he has more than enough quality to be one of the leading forwards in the Championship, and with the ambition that Blues now have, he could be the man to help lead them to the top flight in the next few years.

At 22, time is on Stansfield's side to become a Premier League star, and if he continues to score at the rate that he currently is, he will go far.

Nevertheless, Birmingham will be taking each week as it comes, and any thought of the top flight will be very much in the back of their minds for now.