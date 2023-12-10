Highlights Nikola Zigic will always be remembered for his imposing physical stature and memorable goals he scored for Birmingham City in big matches.

The towering Serbian striker Nikola Zigic will always be remembered fondly by Birmingham City fans as he carved his name into their history, yet he still divided the opinions of their fan base.

Zigic will always be known by not just Birmingham fans, but Premier League fans as well, due to the fact he stood at 6 feet 7 inches tall, meaning his physical stature alone made him memorable enough.

Even though he scored one of the biggest goals for Birmingham in their recent history as he opened the deadlock in the 2011 League Cup final, there was always a sense that he could have had a better reputation at the club.

Nikola Zigic's stats at Birmingham City as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals 2010/11 34 8 2011/12 43 12 2012/13 36 9 2013/14 35 7 2014/15 11 0

Nikola Zigic's Birmingham City career

Zigic was signed in 2010 by Alex McLeish for a reported fee of £6 million, a club-record fee at the time, so he arrived with high expectations but faced immediate skepticism.

In his first season, he struggled to fully adapt to life in the Premier League as he only managed to get 25 appearances - Birmingham had a terrible campaign and got relegated under McLeish.

Despite this, supporters will have remembered the 2010-11 season for all the right reasons due to that dramatic League Cup final win over Arsenal.

The relegation - although dreadful for the club - did help Zigic from a personal standpoint as he achieved better numbers in the Championship, scoring 11 goals.

However, he flattered to deceive in the Europa League with no goals in five games and a missed penalty against Braga when Birmingham needed him most, which summed up his time in that competition.

This campaign showed that maybe he wasn't at the standard required for that level, which wasn't the biggest concern for Birmingham, as it was a rare thing for any side to be in the second tier and in Europe.

That was the best it got though, as that season was the only one in which Zigic reached double figures for the club, but he still maintained good enough quality for the second tier with nine goals in 2012-13 - even though he was close to leaving to move to Spanish side Real Mallorca.

It appeared that he had run his race during that campaign yet he remained, which somewhat tainted his time at the club and signalled the beginning of the end.

Due to the aforementioned failed move to Spain, the manager at the time, Lee Clark, started to leave him out of the match-day squad.

He didn't feature in the first nine league games, but he got another chance - however, there were other reasons as to why the club looked to offload him in the January transfer window.

Zigic was on mammoth wages for the club, and they needed him to leave as they simply could not afford him when in the Championship.

He didn't depart however and after that debacle, he was again dropped after what Clark described as one of the worst training sessions he has ever seen from the striker.

Zigic was a success - but he should have left earlier

In 2013-14, Zigic was still at the club and was one of the most senior players as the club had to rely on youngsters on loan to fill out their squad.

Even though he wanted to run down his contract, he will always be remembered for being one of the heroes of the last day of that season in heroic scenes at the Macron Stadium.

Due to their struggles, City needed to at least draw against Bolton Wanderers to ensure they survived and with not long to go in the match, Zigic scored to start a comeback.

He then came close to scoring again to make it all square but Paul Caddis followed his effort up, forced it over the line and into the back of the net.

So, it wasn't just the League Cup final he will be remembered for as he popped up when it mattered most once more, which Birmingham supporters will always appreciate about him.

At the end of that stressful campaign, he left the club at the end of his contract, which would have been a relief for the hierarchy - but it wasn't goodbye.

He came back in December after training with the club for a month, but it didn't work for both parties as he never managed to get a final goal for them before retiring.

Overall, Zigic did get goals and vitally two of the biggest in recent times for the club, but the controversies about his wages whilst simply not caring to train appropriately didn't help his reputation.

If he had left earlier, maybe Birmingham might not have needed to draw the last game to stay up as their finances could have been spent on other things which weren't his wages.

Nevertheless, he did his job when it was needed most during that intense 90 minutes, so realistically, that is what is most important.