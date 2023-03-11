The Birmingham City players whose futures at St Andrew’s are uncertain

Birmingham City face another busy summer with at least some of their current loanees likely to return to their respective parent clubs at the end of the season.

Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty may be set to go back to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal, with Krystian Bielik’s future also looking uncertain as he prepares to head back to Derby County who aren’t guaranteed to win promotion back to the Championship.

Reda Khadra’s future also looks uncertain at Brighton and Hove Albion and with this, Birmingham could potentially try and move to seal a return for him if they wanted to, with another loanee in Hannibal Mejbri not certain to win a place in Manchester United’s first-team squad next season.

How many of their current loanees end up at St Andrew’s again next season remains to be seen – but what is certain is the fact they will need to replace them to give them a decent amount of squad depth.

Not only will these need to fill the void created by their loan players when they depart – they will also need to strengthen further to compensate for the departures of others who could leave St Andrew’s.

And we have taken a look at some players who could potentially depart the club during the summer transfer window.

Maxime Colin

The Frenchman’s contract comes to an end at the end of the season and even if he’s offered a new contract, he isn’t guaranteed to sign it.

Joining from Brentford in 2017, things haven’t exactly done to plan for the right-sided player who would have joined the Midlands outfit to fulfil his potential ambition of playing in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, he has spent much of his time at the club in the bottom half of their current division and after spending so long at the club, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he wants to pursue a fresh challenge in the summer.

Harlee Dean

It looked as though his time at St Andrew’s was coming to an end last summer but he has managed to revive his career in the Midlands under Eustace, though he has only been able to make 12 league appearances this term.

In the potential absence of loanees Sanderson and Trusty next season, his services could be required but they will need to tie him down to fresh terms if they want him to stay put, with his deal coming to an end in the summer.

Should he make a move away in the summer to win a fresh start elsewhere? Everyone would have said yes to that question whilst Lee Bowyer was in charge – but he has started a number of games this season.

And with this, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if he stays.

George Friend

Friend is another defender who could move on in the summer, though his ability to play both on the left-hand side and as a central defender makes him a valuable asset when fit.

However, he’s probably more useful in the centre now and that’s why he should be classed as a central defender by Eustace when he makes a decision on his future.

Considering he’s 35 now, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Birmingham look to the long-term future and release him instead of offering him fresh terms, even with the valuable experience he has.

Kevin Long

At 32, he’s a slightly younger option than Friend but could also be at risk of being released in the summer with his contract coming to an end in a few months.

Only joining in January, his performances from now until the end of the season could have a big say on whether he earns an extension or not, with the defender likely to be valuable considering Sanderson and Trusty’s departures in the summer.

When on top form, he can be a real asset at the level and showed his reliability at Turf Moor, stepping up well when required.

He has been criticised at times during his stay at Birmingham but if he can replicate his performance against West Bromwich Albion consistently, it would be difficult to see him not staying put.

Neil Etheridge

Etheridge’s contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024 but he was linked with an exit in January, with both Huddersfield Town and Stoke City believed to have been interested in a loan move.

Reported to be on £23,000 per week though, it may be difficult to shift him off the wage bill unless the player is willing to take a sizeable pay cut, with no team likely to offer him a similar wage.

As a second-choice keeper, he may be willing to make that sacrifice to give himself the best chance of playing regularly, because he certainly has the ability to start at this level every week.