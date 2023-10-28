Highlights Wayne Rooney appointed manager of Birmingham City, falls short in his first game. Currently 11th in Championship with 5 wins from 12 games.

Rooney should consider keeping Jay Stansfield in the starting 1

Versatile forward with 3 goals in 8 starts, can play on the wing or as a number nine.

Stansfield has impressed fans and thrived in his loan spell at Exeter. He could continue to shine under Rooney's leadership as the chief threat up front.

Wayne Rooney was appointed Manager of Birmingham City in mid-October following the controversial sacking of John Eustace.

The 38-year-old took charge of his first game as the Blues' boss on Saturday, falling short to Middlesbrough's late winner. His side sit 11th in the Championship as of the 25th of October, having picked up five wins from their first 12 league games.

Rooney has now had two weeks to get to know his new group of players, and implement his chosen tactics. In his first game for the club he opted for a 4-3-3 formation, but his side failed to find the back of the net.

The boss has some big decisions to make regarding the starting 11 he chooses for the near future, but Football League World has picked out one player that Rooney should not axe from his side.

Who is Jay Stansfield?

The 20-year-old forward signed for Birmingham in the summer, on loan from Premier League side, Fulham. Last season, he caught the eye of many during his impressive spell on loan at Exeter City in League One, scoring nine and assisting seven goals across 36 appearances for his late Father, Adam Stansfield's former club.

The young striker was a regular goalscorer for Fulham's Under 18s, and made a few senior appearances here and there, including three in the Premier League. Stansfield scored his first senior goal in August 2021 against his current club, Birmingham City, in an EFL Cup tie.

How has Stansfield got on at Birmingham City so far?

Regardless of his strong loan spell in League One, the step-up to regular Championship football was bound to be tough for Stansfield, but he appears to have taken it in his stride.

He has started all but one game for the club since joining in late August, scoring three goals in eight league starts.

Despite being a striker by trade, Stansfield's versatility has been on display this season, having also appeared as a number ten behind Scott Hogan or Siriki Dembele.

In Birmingham's away trip to Norwich, he started on the left-wing and in Rooney's first game in charge he decided to play Stansfield on the right of a front three.

The 20-year-old has been a popular figure among fans at St Andrew's this season and under one of England's greatest ever strikers, Wayne Rooney, he could really thrive.

Why should Rooney continue to pick Jay Stansfield?

If Rooney chooses to stick with his 4-3-3 formation that he used in his first game with Birmingham, he will have big decisions to make regarding his front three.

Jay Stansfield is the one player that the Blues boss should not remove from his side if he wishes for success.

His versatility means that he can play on either wing when needed, as well as his usual position of centre forward.

Last season's loan spell with Exeter showed us that Stansfield thrives as the number nine, and as previously mentioned, with one of England's greatest ever strikers as his boss, he will certainly continue to shine.

Birmingham have some very competent strikers in Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan, but Fulham loanee, Stansfield, has proved himself to be the chief threat when leading the line.