Very few football teams have entered League One with the same expectations as Birmingham City.

The Blues' persistent flirtation with relegation from the Championship finally saw them drop down to the third tier as they finished one point off safety in 2023-24.

However, Birmingham's new board has aimed to turn this negative into a positive, with Tom Wagner and co utilising this period to begin a rebuild.

This saw them shatter multiple League One records as they forked out an initial £20-25 million pounds for players in the summer, including Jay Stansfield, who reportedly could cost up to £15 million.

Unsurprisingly, some of these individuals have turned out to be stellar pickups, with Stansfield, Tomoki Iwata and Willum Willumsson particular standouts.

This level of acquisition has taken Chris Davies' side to third in the League One table, with games in hand on Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers above them.

Having only lost two games to date, most fans expect the Blues to kick on and romp League One for the rest of the term. While this won't prove simple, it would be a surprise if they didn't return to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Next summer will likely bring significant changes, but the more immediate focus will be on January, when players with contracts expiring in 2025 can negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs.

With this in mind, Football League World has highlighted one Birmingham player whose deal expires in June, making them eligible to begin talks with overseas sides next month.

Lukas Jutkiewicz could leave Birmingham

Lukas Jutkiewicz was picked up by Birmingham in 2017 after a successful loan spell from Burnley earned him a permanent opportunity at the club. Signed for a fee of £1 million, his seven years at the club have seen him become something of a legend, with his performances in the late 2010s especially prominent.

Having netted 11 and five in his first two campaigns, his best moments came under Garry Monk where he managed to net 14 and assist ten more, having played in all 46 Championship games. This saw him form a partnership with current Torino striker, Che Adams, and these two were pivotal in helping Birmingham avoid the drop after a nine-point deduction.

The following year, he accrued another 14 Championship goals, but recent seasons have seen his presence in the starting XI diminish.

Jutkiewicz's five highest goal-scoring league campaigns with Birmingham as per Flashscore Season Apps Goals Assists 19/20 46 15 3 18/19 46 14 10 16/17 38 11 3 20/21 42 8 3 22/23 43 5 2

Still a firm leader in the dressing room, the 35-year-old reduced his contract in the summer in order to continue playing at St Andrews. However, this was just a one-year deal, and it seems likely he will depart the second city upon the expiry date.

Where he goes next remains unclear, but January provides an opportunity to search for pre-contract deals, and he may look abroad for his next move. But, first, he will be hoping that this campaign will bring him some silverware.

Birmingham change on contract stance

Having seen board changes across last season, it seems that Birmingham have changed their stance on contracts with Jutkiewicz the only player having a deal expire this summer.

This means the majority of the squad have a contract running until at least 2027, with the Blues hierarchy placing prominence on loyalty.

The longest contract was handed out to Stansfield, who, incredibly, has a deal running all the way until 2031.

This stance could work in Birmingham's favour as it means they can demand higher transfer fees should rival sides come calling for their top players.