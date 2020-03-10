The Birmingham City man Pep Clotet should turn to for club’s clash with West Brom: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand…

After embarking on a 10-game unbeaten run in the Championship, Birmingham City were brought back down to earth by Reading last Saturday at St Andrew’s.

Despite making a positive start to proceedings during this particular fixture, the Blues slipped to a 3-1 defeat in-front of their own supporters as the Royals produced a stunning second-half comeback.

When Scott Hogan fired home his seventh goal of his loan spell in the sixth minute, Birmingham would have been hoping to close the gap between them and the play-off places in the second-tier.

However, strikes from Matt Miazga, Yakou Meite and Pele sealed all three points for the visitors whilst leaving the Blues’ hopes of top-six finish in tatters.

Although Birmingham can still mathematically extend their season past the 46-game mark, it would not be at all surprising if head coach Pep Clotet is already planning for another season in the Championship.

With his side set to face high-flying West Bromwich Albion this weekend, the Spaniard ought to consider turning to Maikel Kieftenbeld for inspiration at the Hawthorns.

Following a prolonged period of absence due to a serious knee injury that he suffered in last season’s clash with Leeds United, the midfielder returned to action during the Blues’ 0-0 draw with Millwall in February.

Whilst he has yet to start a Championship fixture this season, Kieftenbeld’s recent display against Leicester City in the FA Cup was extremely impressive given just how many games he has missed over the past 12 months.

As well as having an eye for a pass, the Dutchman is more than willing to launch himself into a crunching tackle when the opportunity presents itself.

A competent reader of the game in a defensive sense, Kieftenbeld could provide some much-needed cover to Birmingham’s back-four with West Brom likely to dominate possession this weekend.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Birmingham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this ex-Birmingham right-back? Stephen Carr Carl Jenkinson Emilio Nsue Paul Caddis

If the 29-year-old is selected to feature, it will be intriguing to see who he replaces in the heart of midfield.

Whereas Gary Gardner has produced a number of encouraging displays for Birmingham since the turn of the year, Ivan Sunjic has struggled for consistency at times since his switch from Dinamo Zagreb last summer.

Therefore, it may be worth Clotet giving the Croatian a rest on Saturday in the hope that it will allow him to freshen up heading into the closing stages of the season.

By producing an eye-catching performance against the Baggies, Kieftenbeld could potentially help his side bounce back from their defeat to Reading by achieving a positive result on their travels.