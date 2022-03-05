The Birmingham City dilemmas facing Lee Bowyer today ahead of Bristol City clash

Lee Bowyer has a lot to consider ahead of Birmingham City’s trip to Bristol City this afternoon with the Blues having won just once in their last eight games.

Looking at some of the injuries that he has had to deal with and the limited quality in the squad at his disposal, Bowyer has performed well with Birmingham to have a 14 point cushion on the relegation zone at this stage and will be optimistic about their chances at Ashton Gate.

The Blues have been overtaken by Cardiff City and Hull City in recent weeks, but their ranking of 20th place is far less concerning than where they stand points-wise.

Here, we have taken a look at two dilemmas facing Bowyer ahead of the Bristol City clash…

Shuffling the pack

This squad has been built very poorly and Bowyer has had to put square pegs in round holes all season.

Lyle Taylor is doubtful, Maxime Colin, Scott Hogan, George Friend, Tahith Chong and Taylor Richards are sidelined but Marc Roberts could be fit to return.

Roberts will likely return alongside Kristian Pedersen at centre back, more out of necessity than his relative fitness and with two wingers playing at full back, Bowyer could have his work cut out against the Robins.

Earlier this week on the club’s website Bowyer summarised his team selection options by saying: “If I was a clown it would be easy to juggle.”

His hands are tied behind his back looking at the personnel in the squad, to which he has ensured has overperformed to keep them away from the relegation battle.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Birmingham City players born in?

1 of 20 Neil Etheridge Dagenham Enfield Romford Watford

How to stop their downward spiral

Since mid October, Birmingham have won six, drawn eight and lost 15, picking up just 26 points from 29 outings.

If it was not for their very positive start to the season, the Blues would be in the thick of a relegation battle and it is important for Bowyer to generate some positivity before the end of the season.

Bowyer has not had a penny to spend since arriving in March 2021 and off the pitch their slide towards League One is clear to see.

It might not be this season but unless something changes soon, Bowyer could have an uphill task to stay up next season and arrest the slide of the club as a whole.