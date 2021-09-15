Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘The biggest positive tonight’, ‘Back’ – Many West Brom fans highlight one thing in Derby stalemate

Published

38 seconds ago

on

West Bromwich Albion were unable to break through against Derby County in the 0-0 draw played out at the Hawthorns yesterday but the performance of winger Grady Diangana has drawn praise from many Baggies fans. 

The 23-year-old starred when Albion won promotion to the Premier League in the 2019/20 Championship campaign while on loan from West Ham United, scoring eight times and adding seven assists, but has struggled to rediscover that form since joining permanently in September 2020.

Last night he looked to be shifting through the gears, however, and produced arguably his finest performance of the season.

Even so, he was unable to help Albion get the all-important goal against a Derby side that deserve a huge amount of credit for holding their resolve.

The result means that Bournemouth were able to close the gap on the league leaders and gives Fulham the chance to move clear at the top of the Championship, should they win tonight.

There’s certainly no need to panic for the Baggies, however, and Diangana’s performance seems to have left many supporters optimistic moving forward.

Read their reaction on Twitter here…


