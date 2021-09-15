‘The biggest positive tonight’, ‘Back’ – Many West Brom fans highlight one thing in Derby stalemate

West Bromwich Albion were unable to break through against Derby County in the 0-0 draw played out at the Hawthorns yesterday but the performance of winger Grady Diangana has drawn praise from many Baggies fans.

The 23-year-old starred when Albion won promotion to the Premier League in the 2019/20 Championship campaign while on loan from West Ham United, scoring eight times and adding seven assists, but has struggled to rediscover that form since joining permanently in September 2020.

Last night he looked to be shifting through the gears, however, and produced arguably his finest performance of the season.

Even so, he was unable to help Albion get the all-important goal against a Derby side that deserve a huge amount of credit for holding their resolve.

The result means that Bournemouth were able to close the gap on the league leaders and gives Fulham the chance to move clear at the top of the Championship, should they win tonight.

26 questions about West Brom’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 What year did Valerien Ismael become Barnsley manager? 2017 2018 2019 2020

There’s certainly no need to panic for the Baggies, however, and Diangana’s performance seems to have left many supporters optimistic moving forward.

Read their reaction on Twitter here…

Frustrating result last night, but 2nd half was a lot better and good to see Diangana play well. The same people moaning about the long ball are the same people that moaned when we tried to play it out from the back under Moore. Reality check needed by some fans! #wba — Jonny Stapes (@SilkyStapes) September 15, 2021

Diangana looks better, hugill I kinda like and did his job. But we’re behind in terms of squad than we were 5 years ago ! Spend — Greg (@paraacpmarkham) September 14, 2021

Diangana ran the show tonight if ya don’t agree ya ain’t got eyes #wba — lewis🪅 (@_clvrky) September 14, 2021

Least we didn’t lose. Still positives to take. Diangana was back. BACK.

Still unbeaten

Top of the league (for now) Onto Preston. #WBA — Josh (@JoshhhWBA) September 14, 2021

Thought Diangana had his best game for a while Townsend Mowatt Bartley Furlong except for his finishing all played well The less said about K Grant the better WBA — colbert fitzpatrick (@ColbertFitz) September 14, 2021

I think Diangana had about as good a performance as you can have as a winger in a 0-0 — Max (@wba_max) September 14, 2021

Should be winning these games at home! So frustrating 😩 Diangana was brilliant though #wba — lauren.💙 (@LBlakemore22) September 14, 2021

Bad result obviously, but decent performance I thought. We did everything but score in the 2nd half – created 4-5 clear chances without taking any of them. The biggest positive tonight was a very good performance from Diangana. MOTM by far.#wba — Cameron (@BruntyMozza) September 14, 2021