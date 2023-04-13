Burnley boss Vincent Kompany insists that he is only focused on his current role, as he was linked with the Tottenham job.

Spurs want Kompany to replace Antonio Conte

The Belgian has enjoyed a brilliant first season as a head coach in English football, guiding Burnley to promotion from the Championship, which was confirmed on Good Friday. As well as that, they’re set to claim the title, whilst they could even break the record points total for the second tier.

So, the job he has done at Turf Moor is nothing short of outstanding, which is why Kompany has been mentioned as a candidate for several Premier League vacancies in recent weeks. The latest of those is Spurs’, as reports state that he is the number one target for the Londoners to replace Conte.

However, speaking to TalkSPORT, Kompany cooled talk that he could link up with Tottenham, as he reiterated his only focus and concern is Burnley.

“I don’t waste answers on my future. I said it on day one of my job here at Burnley in anticipation that one day there might be a question like this. So, crack on, I’m focussing on Reading and the next games. I chose [Burnley] for the people and I feel I made the right decision. We’ve got infrastructure, we’ve got talent. It’s an enjoyable place to work.

“It’s not at the forefront of my thoughts. I think wherever I am, in my head it’s always the biggest job in the world. The key point is always happy, never satisfied.”

Kompany exit talk is inevitable

This will be frustrating for Burnley fans to read, as they’ve just won promotion and they will feel there are constant reports that the boss should leave. However, they should see it as a compliment and it shows they’ve got a fantastic boss on their hands.

So, one day he is no doubt going to take the step up to a bigger club, but, right now, his only focus is Burnley. Kompany committed to a long-term project at Turf Moor, and the prospect of guiding a team he has built to the Premier League is going to excite him.

Of course, the appeal of Spurs is obvious, yet it’s clearly not something Kompany is going to discuss, and until a formal approach materialises then it’s not something he is going to let impact him. So, the only focus now is on claiming the title and aiming for that record points total to cap off this magnificent campaign.