“The biggest deciding factor…” – Bristol City exclusive: Chris Martin discusses Alex Scott’s future

Bristol City rising star Alex Scott has the potential to play towards the top of the Premier League and “do pretty much anything in the game” due to his impressive attitude and application, former Robins teammate Chris Martin has exclusively told Football League World.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Championship and a key part of Nigel Pearson’s side over the past 18 months.

Scott continues to be linked to Premier League clubs ahead of a summer transfer window that could decide his future – if reports are to be believed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FLW via QPR’s official betting partner Copybet, Martin, who left Ashton Gate at the end of January and has now signed for the R’s as a free agent, discussed his former teammate’s very bright future.

He said: “It’s always difficult with young players to know exactly where they’re going to end up, what path their career will take, and what will happen in their life in general so I don’t want to try and put too much pressure on him but from what I’ve seen he has the potential to play certainly towards the top of the Premier League.

“I’m not sure how high but I don’t want to put a ceiling on him, I think he’s got the potential to do pretty much anything in the game.”

Scott possesses outstanding technical ability, great athleticism, and a real tenacity but Martin highlighted his attitude and application as the key to his sky-high potential.

“The one thing that I would say about him is that I was very impressed with his attitude and application,” Martin explained. “I think that’s probably going to be the biggest deciding factor on where he goes and that’s why I would say he probably will go to the top or somewhere near the top.

“He is humble and he’s a very good professional, one that is dedicated. He was doing extras all the time in the gym – working hard to try and improve.

“I think as a young player, it’s important for an older player too, but as a young player, you have to have that quality and that thirst for learning and wanting to get better. If he keeps that and has the same attitude, I think he has the potential to go very, very far in the game.”

CopyBet is the official betting partner of Queens Park Rangers FC. Visit CopyBet.com