With just seven matches left in their Championship season, Hull City are still in a desperate fight to retain their second tier status for 2025-26.

Despite showing flashes of quality under Ruben Selles since his appointment as head coach in December, the Tigers have shown little consistency and have also been riddled by injuries throughout their squad, and that has seen them unable to climb away from relegation danger.

A comical Alfie Jones own goal saw them lose 1-0 at home to relegation rivals Luton Town this past weekend, and heading into their clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, Hull could be just a point off the drop if Derby County defeat Preston North End on Wednesday night.

Hull City concerns issued over potential striker issue in summer transfer window

With what division they'll be in next season still to be decided, Hull will likely not have their eyes just yet on the summer transfer window, which will soon approach as we close in on the end of the season.

But when asked what is the main thing that Hull cannot afford to happen in the upcoming summer transfer window, FLW's Tigers fan pundit Ryan Frankish believes that the club cannot afford losing veteran striker Joao Pedro if they aren't going to break the bank for a Championship-proven number nine.

"I think the biggest concern is - I'd be worried if we got rid of Alzate, but at the same time, I understand it's natural selection and these players do move on, so I don't think that's anything we really need to worry about.

"We need to buy a striker, and if we aren't going to buy a striker, the worst thing we can do is let go of Joao Pedro when his contract finishes in the summer - we need to extend that if Acun doesn't have any intention of splashing out on an established striker who will absolutely one in every two games at least get you a goal.

"Other than that, because of our injuries, I think a lot of our best players have been sidelined out of a move, so I don't think we have that much to worry about, the only person I'd be worried about is Charlie Hughes, because whilst he's a rock at the back, at the end of the day the league table says we're not a very good side and we still concede a few goals, so is that attractive for someone else?

"As for Alzate, like I say, if he leaves he leaves, but I don't doubt our recruitment to bring someone just as good in - I think the main thing has to be a striker."

Joao Pedro needs to be kept at Hull City because of their current striker options

Hull spent a fair whack of money in the summer and January, largely thanks to the cash they recouped from the sales of Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves, so there would have been higher expectations that they would push on for the play-offs again.

Unfortunately, perhaps due to a combination of the Tim Walter appointment not working out and a huge injury list, it has been a truly underwhelming campaign - which could still end in somewhat disaster.

In Joao Pedro though, Hull were able to bolster their strikeforce two months into the season with an experienced freebie, and with six goals to his name, the Brazilian has somewhat repaid the faith showed in him by the Tigers hierarchy.

With a contract that ends in the summer though, the 33-year-old's future is up in the air - the thin on the ground options currently at Selles' disposal though, with Kyle Joseph yet to score for the club since his move from Blackpool, as well as Joe Gelhardt only being a loanee, means that there is a need for a veteran head who knows where the back of the net is, and that's exactly what Pedro is.