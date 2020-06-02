‘The biggest boost they could have hoped for’ – Ben White developments at Leeds United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ben White will remain a Leeds United player for the remainder of the season, with the Whites set to strike an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion over the centre-back’s short-term future, according to The Telegraph.

Leeds have excelled with White in the heart of defence this season, with the 22-year-old featuring in every minute of the Championship season, helping the Whites to the top of the table.

With the season set to run beyond Leeds’ current agreement with Brighton, a little bit of doubt surrounded Marcelo Bielsa retaining the defender. However, recent developments have squashed that doubt.

So, how much of a boost is that for Leeds?

Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

What a boost this is for Leeds United’s promotion hopes this season.

White has been brilliant this term for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and he’s formed an impressive partnership in the heart of the defence alongside Liam Cooper.

Without him, I don’t think Leeds would be in the strong position they find themselves in at the moment.

I think they’re fighting a losing battle when it comes to trying and signing White permanently in the summer, as it seems as though he’s destined for bigger and better things.

But to have him available for the remainder of this year’s campaign will be a real boost for Leeds United as they look to make a long, overdue return to the Premier League.

George Dagless

It’s the biggest boost they could have hoped for.

He’s so important to the side and the way that Marcelo Bielsa wants to play and if there was any doubt about them dropping out of the top two when things get going, that has surely decreased considerably with this news.

For what it’s worth, I think Leeds probably would have been alright with him having to leave but, given the fact that he is staying, I can’t see them dropping out from the top two now.

They’ll be well-rested and they usually start seasons fast – so there’s no reason why similar can’t happen for this mini portion of a campaign.

George Harbey

It may not turn out to be too much of a boost for Leeds in their bid for promotion, as they could have already sealed automatic promotion by the time his loan deal expires.

But to have the assurance that White will be a White until the end of the season is massive, and even if they do drop out of the top-two and have to win promotion via the play-off route, he will be available to play as Leeds look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Brighton could have been rather selfish and chose not to extend White’s loan deal. They may have wanted to have a look at him and try him out in their final games of the Premier League campaign, which could have been a massive blow to Leeds.

But the Seagulls deserve credit and Leeds will be grateful. White has been sensational for Leeds this season, and it’s only right that he gets to be a part of a potentially memorable promotion-winning campaign after being such an influential player in it.