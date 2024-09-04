EFL pundit Ali Maxwell admits he is concerned by the difference in quality between Sheffield United's starting XI and their bench.

The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last season after a disastrous campaign that saw them pick up just 16 points, but they have made an excellent start to life back in the Championship.

Sheffield United registered their second win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Watford, who had previously won their first three games, at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Daniel Bachmann's own goal put the Blades ahead in the second minute, and they had a chance to double their lead shortly after when they were awarded a penalty, but Kieffer Moore's spot-kick was saved by the Hornets goalkeeper.

Ryan Andrews hit the post for Watford in the second half, but both sides struggled to create chances after the break, and United held on to secure their first home league win since December.

Chris Wilder's side head into the international break sitting eighth in the table after two wins and two draws from their opening four games, but they would be in the play-off places had they not received a two-point deduction.

Championship table (as it stands 3rd September 2024) Team Pld GD Pts 1 Sunderland 4 9 12 2 West Brom 4 4 10 3 Watford 4 4 9 4 Leeds United 4 4 8 5 Blackburn Rovers 4 3 8 6 Burnley 4 7 7 7 Middlesbrough 4 2 7 8 Sheffield United 4 3 6

Ali Maxwell raises Sheffield United squad fears

Maxwell says that while the Blades have a strong team, he has concerns about their strength in depth, and he believes the gap in quality between their starting XI and their bench is the biggest in the division.

United had three academy products on the bench against Watford on Sunday in Ryan One, Sydie Peck and Sai Sachdev, and Maxwell admits he is worried that injuries could cause big problems for Wilder's side.

"It is a lovely XI that they've got," Maxwell said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"It looks a little awkward with Hamer playing on this inside left role, but I do think it's the sort of thing that he could grow into, and if you consider the other players around him, it's not the worst thing you've ever seen, put it that way.

"I like to think they've still got quite a lot of growth to do.

"Their issue is the difference between their starting XI and the quality of their bench is absolutely massive, it has to be the biggest gap of any team in the division.

"That's the sort of thing that surely will trip them up as they go because injuries will happen and could cause problems on that front."

Chris Wilder will need January backing from new Sheffield United owners

Wilder has done some outstanding recruitment this summer, and the squad he has built at Bramall Lane is certainly capable of competing for promotion, but Maxwell is right that it is light in certain areas.

Given the takeover uncertainty at the club over the summer, and the fact that a host of senior players departed, including the likes of George Baldock, John Egan, Oliver Norwood and Oli McBurnie, it is no surprise that there are still some gaps in the squad.

It was claimed on Monday that the Blades' incoming new owners are set to give Wilder their backing, with a potential new contract on the cards, and they will need to provide him with support in the January transfer window to bolster the squad for the second half of the season.

As Maxwell says, United have an excellent starting XI, and Wilder will be hoping that his key players can stay clear of injury between now and January to avoid the squad becoming stretched.