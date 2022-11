West Brom are hoping for an exciting new era under Carlos Corberan and the Spaniard will be aware of the big challenge that is in front of him.

He has inherited a club that have been on a negative trend for some time, but Albion fans will hope that the good times can return over the years.

But, how much do you know about the Baggies? Check out our quiz and see how you do!

The big weekend West Brom quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What year were the club founded? 1875 1878 1885 1888