Stoke City are not performing as their supporters would like in their fifth season since relegation from the Premier League.

The Potters do however have a core of exciting players in the squad who will have realistic aspirations of playing in the top-flight in the not too distant future.

Here, we have put together a 16 question quiz to see if you know which club these 16 players made their senior league debuts for, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

The big weekend Stoke City quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 Which club did Josef Bursik make his senior league debut for? Hartlepool United Accrington Stanley Fleetwood Town Stockport County