The big weekend Rotherham United quiz – Can you score 16/16?

Rotherham United are looking to cement themselves in the Championship this season.

The Millers have become a yo-yo club in recent years, going back and forth between the second and third divisions.

But following promotion in the previous campaign, the club will now be hoping that Matt Taylor can be the man to keep them up following the departure of Paul Warne.

For now, test your knowledge of Rotherham’s long history by taking our latest weekend quiz…

