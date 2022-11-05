Do you think you know your stuff on Queens Park Rangers’ 2022/23 season so far?

Michael Beale may have got off to a great start at Loftus Road – but we’re looking less at him and more at some of their results.

Towards the latter stages of this quiz, we are also testing you on some of the players’ shirt numbers, giving you a great opportunity to get 100% on this quiz!

Do you think you can get 16 out of 16 though? There’s only one way you can find out – so give it a go and let us know how you do!

The big weekend QPR quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 Blackburn Rovers 1-0 QPR: Did Lewis Travis score in the first or second 45? 1st 2nd