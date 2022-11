How much do you know about the history of Preston North End?

In this following quiz on the Lilywhites, we’re taking a closer look at some of the facts around the club from the distant past to the modern day, and you need to try and answer correctly the following 16 questions.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media to see how you compare with other fans of Preston North End…

The big weekend Preston North End quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 1. When was the club established? 1870 1880 1890 1900