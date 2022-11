There is barely a season that goes by where Luton Town do not have adventure throughout, as it remains to be seen if this one follows suit.

Whilst we wait and see how the latest campaign plays out for Nathan Jones and Co. here, we have devised a 16 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things related to Luton Town Football Club.

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest Hatters quiz?

The big weekend Luton Town quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 In what year was the club founded? 1880 1885 1890 1895