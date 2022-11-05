The big weekend Huddersfield Town quiz – Can you score 16/16?

Huddersfield Town travel to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend as Mark Fotheringham continues to plot his side’s path away from trouble in the division.

We are looking to take your mind off that fixture here, though, putting together a 16-question quiz to kickstart your weekend.

Of course, it’s all about the Terriers.

Take it on below and try to score 16/16 to tee yourself up for the big game at Ewood this afternoon.

Good luck!

1 of 16 What position did Mark Fotheringham play? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker