After meandering their way to a 17th place finish in the Championship last season, it was always going to be interesting to see how Bristol City would fare in the opening stages of the current term.

Whereas the Robins have shown some signs of promise under the guidance of Nigel Pearson, their progress at this level has been hindered by a lack of consistency.

Pearson will be hoping that the club’s attacking players will be able to fire City to a relative amount of success in the second-tier over the course of the coming months.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 16 Bristol City-related questions.

Will you score full marks?

Get involved now!

The big weekend Bristol City quiz - Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 When did Bristol City appoint Nigel Pearson as their manager? December 2020 January 2020 September 2021 February 2021