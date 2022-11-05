Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackpool

The big weekend Blackpool FC quiz – Can you score 16/16?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Blackpool have once again continued to fight hard to establish themselves as a second tier side this season.

After a good campaign under Neil Critchley last term, Michael Appleton has continued the good work, getting a fine tune out of Jerry Yates in recent weeks in particular.

Having said that, why not put your knowledge of the club to the test in this weekend FLW quiz all about the Seasiders.

See if you can score 90% or higher on the 16 questions below and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

The big weekend Blackpool FC quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16

NUMBERS: WHO WEARS NUMBER 9?


Related Topics:

Freelance writer currently covering all things EFL for Football League World

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The big weekend Blackpool FC quiz – Can you score 16/16?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: