After opting to draft in Michael Duff as Poya Asbaghi’s successor earlier this year, it was always going to be fascinating to see how Barnsley would fare under the guidance of their new head coach in League One.

Whereas the Reds have some signs of promise in recent months, their progress in the third-tier has recently been hindered by a lack of consistency.

In order to have a chance of securing an immediate return to the Championship next year, the Tykes will unquestionably need to step up their performance levels.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 16 Barnsley-related questions.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Barnsley fans!

The big weekend Barnsley quiz - Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 Did Michael Duff win his first league game in charge of Barnsley? Yes No