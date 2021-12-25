Quizzes
The big Swansea City Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?
Swansea City will still be considering the play-offs as an achievable objective this season, despite being perhaps on the more ambitious side of things.
The Swans are currently eight points from the much-desired top six positions and will be hopeful of stern closer to the play-offs when they travel to Millwall on Boxing Day.
Whilst we wait for that clash to go ahead, we have devised a 25-question Christmas Day quiz for Swans fans.
Can you score 100%?