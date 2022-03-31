The big Swansea City decisions facing Russell Martin ahead of Cardiff City clash

Swansea City travel to the Welsh capital for the South Wales derby on Saturday afternoon, hoping to become the first team in the rivalry to do the double over the other in a league campaign.

Cardiff City have looked much improved under Steve Morison since their 3-0 defeat at the Swansea.com Stadium under Mick McCarthy and will be confident of avoiding defeat on their home patch.

The international break will definitely have posed some challenges to both managers but on the whole both squads seem to be returning in good shape for one of the biggest games of their seasons.

Each team not having too much else to play for in the remainder of the campaign almost makes this fixture seem more significant as the Swans push for long term bragging rights.

Here, we have taken a look a two big decisions Russell Martin is facing ahead of the trip…

Nathanael Ogbeta

Deadline day signing from Shrewsbury Town, Nathanael Ogbeta has made two substitute appearances for the Swans since arriving, but completed 90 minutes in the break for England U20.

The Manchester City academy product could prove to be one of the most underrated January additions after impressing in a very defensive Shrews side in the last season and a half.

It will be interesting to see if Martin throws him in for the derby or sticks with Hannes Wolf at left wing back, even though Ogbeta is clearly the more specialist player in the role.

Joel Piroe

Joel Piroe has enjoyed an excellent debut season in the Championship and will be hoping to finish strongly under Martin.

The Dutchman has played as a wide forward, a number ten and a nine since joining the club and is developing a strong relationship with Michael Obafemi at the top of the pitch.

Choosing where to play Piroe will affect the likes of Wolf, Olivier Ntcham and Obafemi, providing multiple options and tactical variations for Martin to consider.

The chances are that he is deployed as one of two flexible number tens behind Obafemi, but due to the magnitude of the fixture, Martin may look to push him further forward to a more traditional number nine role.