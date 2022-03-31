The big Sheffield Wednesday decisions facing Darren Moore ahead of AFC Wimbledon clash

It’s yet another crucial clash for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend as the Owls look to consolidate a League One play-off position.

Darren Moore’s side currently sit sixth in the League One table, just two points ahead of Sunderland in seventh and level on points with Oxford United above in fifth.

It was an emphatic win for Wednesday, beating Cheltenham Town 4-1 last time out, and they will be looking for more of the same as they welcome League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

With that being said, here are two decisions facing Owls boss Darren Moore ahead of the fixture.

Defensive decisions

One decision Darren Moore certainly has to make is who to go with at centre-back for Saturday’s clash.

In recent weeks, Moore has seen players being injured and returning, with Harlee Dean, Dominic Iorfa and Jordan Storey all featuring in the back-line for Wednesday in their recent matches.

Darren Moore spoke this week about finding consistency in his centre-back selections, so it’ll be interesting to see who he goes with this weekend.

Stick or twist

Another decision Darren Moore has to make is whether to stick with the same line-up as last weekend following such a good display.

In recent weeks, Moore has consistently tinkered with the Owls’ eleven, with the strikers constantly rotating, and players who had previously started week in week out coming in and out of the side, such as Liam Palmer.

This has drew criticism from some, with the season run-in a time most expect to see consistency in team selection.

It will certainly be interesting to see on Saturday, and in the coming weeks, whether Moore continues to employ his changing of the side, or looks to find a more consistent line up – as he said he is expecting to see at centre-back.