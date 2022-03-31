The big Sheffield United decisions facing Paul Heckingbottom ahead of Stoke clash

With eight games remaining in their Championship season, Sheffield United are primed to finish in the top six after a turn-around under Paul Heckingbottom.

To the surprise of many, Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in the dugout in November and despite initial skepticism from most fans, he has won the Blades faithful over.

38 points out of a possible 63 since he took over at Bramall Lane has seen Heckingbottom guide United into the play-off places and a continuation of their recent form would see them comfortably in the promotion picture in May.

Injuries though have crept up at the wrong time, with Heckingbottom’s squad options looking thread-bare right now – let’s see what dilemmas he has as he takes his side to Stoke City this Saturday.

Sharp to start or benched?

With a plethora of players already in the treatment room, the last player that Heckingbottom wanted to see hobble off against Barnsley before the international break was his trusted captain Billy Sharp.

Despite being 36 years old now, Sharp has found the net on a regular basis this season, scoring 14 times and notching seven assists as well but his withdrawal on 65 minutes against the Tykes will have been a concern.

With David McGoldrick also out injured, Heckingbottom is at slim pickings with striking options – but Sharp has declared himself fit and ready to go this weekend according to his manager.

That does not necessarily mean he will start though – he has been running in training but Heckingbottom has admitted he has a decision to make on if he will start or take part from the bench in the second half.

If Sharp were to be benched then that gives Oli McBurnie – scoreless in 25 league appearances this season – and young Daniel Jebbison a chance to partner Morgan Gibbs-White, so there’s a big dilemma to contend with ahead of the weekend.

Uremovic to slot straight in?

Injuries to Ben Davies, Charlie Goode and Chris Basham have left United severely depleted at the back, which has given a massive opportunity for young Kyron Gordon to impress.

The 20-year-old has started in four of the Blades’ last six Championship matches and was named Man of the Match against Barnsley, which should surely make him an automatic starter against the Potters.

There’s no substitute for experience though and during the international break, Sheffield United took advantage of the situation with foreign players plying their trade in Russia to bring in Croatia international Filip Uremovic until the end of the season from Rubin Kazan.

The 25-year-old is a full international and having played 21 times for Kazan this season, he will surely be match-fit and ready to go for the Blades.

Because of that, Gordon may end up dropping back to the bench – but there’s a chance he remains in the team and Uremovic slots in at right wing back instead of Ben Osborn, who has been featuring out of position.

Uremovic’s natural berth is at centre-back but he has played at right-back for Croatia before, so Heckingbottom has options on where to utilise him.