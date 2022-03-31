The big QPR decisions facing Mark Warburton ahead of Fulham clash

After a shaky March and with the international break now over, Queens Park Rangers have the chance to get their promotion and play-off hopes back on track this weekend.

It is going to be difficult task to do so, though, given their opponents are table-toppers Fulham.

QPR themselves sit eighth in the Championship table, two points behind Blackburn Rovers in sixth place.

With that said, we took a look at two big decisions Mark Warburton has to make ahead of Saturday afternoon’s clash.

Stop leaking goals

One thing that should be, and almost certainly is on the mind of Mark Warburton is how QPR can sort out their leaky defence.

The R’s have conceded far more than all of their play-off chasing rivals this season, and have allowed three goals against them in their last two outings.

With Fulham one of the most free-scoring sides the second tier has ever seen, and Aleksandar Mitrovic in fine form having netted 35 times in the Championship already this season, Mark Warburton must come up with a solution.

If he doesn’t, QPR risk falling even further behind the top-six.

Is Dykes ready?

Another decision Mark Warburton has to make ahead of Saturday’s clash is when to bring Lyndon Dykes back into the QPR fold.

Warburton confirmed that it was a ‘niggling’ injury keeping the forward out, but that didn’t stop him from being selected by the Scotland national team for their fixtures over the international break.

Dykes was deemed unavailable in the end, but given it’s just a niggling injury, and he has had time to recover, Warburton now has to decide the correct time to bring the striker back in.

Dykes has eight goals in 25 Championship appearances so far this campaign, so whether involved on Saturday or not, Warburton will certainly hope to have him back sooner rather than later.