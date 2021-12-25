Preston are a new look side, having relieved manager Frankie McAvoy of his duties and brought in young Ryan Lowe from Plymouth Argyle to oversee first-team affairs.

The new boss has already gotten off to a flying start, picking up a win in his first game and he’ll be eager to take his side further up the Championship table in the second half of the campaign. With some of the players at his disposal, it is certainly possible.

With the goalscoring prowess of Emil Riis and the workrate of Ali McCann and Ben Whiteman in the centre of the field, not to mention the players in the centre of the field who can’t even get a look in, the squad is certainly well-equipped to perform. If Ryan Lowe gets the team playing to his style, they could certainly push up the table.

If you think you know Preston though and some of the key information about them both in this campaign and others, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Lilywhites and some of their key facts.

Get involved down below!

The big Preston North End Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 1) Who is the current Preston boss? Ryan Lowe Alex Neil Frankie McAvoy Simon Grayson