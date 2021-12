Portsmouth will be seeking to build upon their fine start to the season as we move into the new year, with Danny Cowley’s side having done well so far this campaign.

Here we have devised a 25 question quiz for you to get your teeth stuck into in between opening your presents and eating Turkey.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter!

1 of 25 What year was the club founded? 1896 1897 1898 1899