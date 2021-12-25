After seeing Ryan Lowe depart for the Championship earlier this month, Steven Schumacher will be hoping to guide his side to a finish in the top six this term and he looks to build on Lowe’s good work.

Considering he was with Lowe throughout his entire tenure in Devon, he should already have an idea of who needs to come in and who the club needs to sever ties with ahead of the January window, in what could be a crucial period for the Pilgrims.

A productive transfer window could go a long way in securing their top-six spot – but we have our minds set to the past and present in this quiz whilst Schumacher takes care of the future.

We’re asking you if you can score 25/25 on this Christmas quiz on the third-tier side – do you think you can do it?

Regardless of whether you’re confident or not, give it a go!

The big Plymouth Argyle Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 Plymouth played on Boxing Day last year. True or False? True False