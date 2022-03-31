The big Plymouth Argyle decisions facing Steven Schumacher ahead of Oxford United clash

Plymouth Argyle host Oxford United in one of the biggest games in League One this weekend.

Steve Schumacher’s Argyle had won six on the bounce without conceding a goal before their comprehensive 1-0 defeat at Ipswich Town last weekend.

Oxford too have been in good form since the turn of the year, profiting on the drop-offs of Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers alongside the Pilgrims and Milton Keynes Dons.

Karl Robinson’s men are in familiar territory, one place behind Argyle in fifth, and need to take something from Home Park to keep a gap between themselves and Sunderland and Wycombe, vying to break back into the top six.

Here, we have taken a look at two big decisions facing Schumacher ahead of the Yellows clash…

Ryan Hardie replacement

Top scorer Ryan Hardie has been ruled out for at least a couple of weeks with a thigh injury, creating decisions for Schumacher to make in the final third.

Niall Ennis was very ineffective at Portman Road but has been one of his preferred options at the top of the pitch in the last month or so.

Luke Jephcott did not feature in the matchday squad in Suffolk but has since been away on international duty and could return refreshed for the Oxford challenge.

The obvious alteration would be a front two of Ennis and Jordan Garrick, on loan from Swansea City, but the 23-year-old is more of a wide forward and if a more like for like replacement for Hardie is preferred, then Jephcott would be the go to option.

It will be interesting to see which way Schumacher has leant at 2pm on Saturday.

James Bolton replacement

The watertight Argyle back three is set to be broken up with James Bolton suffering an ankle knock at Portman Road.

That leaves Schumacher with a choice between Dan Scarr, returning from injury, or Romoney Crichlow, Huddersfield Town loanee, to step in.

Two very different types of centre back with Scarr the much more aerially dominant of the pair and probably better suited to playing in the centre of the backline.

With Crichlow more comfortable with the ball at his feet, how Schumacher wants to challenge Oxford in possession may have a big say in who he chooses to replace Bolton.

Scarr is the favourite but there are pros and cons to both selections.