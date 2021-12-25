Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The big Peterborough United Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Peterborough United currently find themselves in the relegation zone as the Championship reaches its midway points. 

However, Posh still have a big opportunity to stay in the division as they edge closer towards safety. 

Peterborough host Reading on Boxing Day and will be hoping to earn all three points to bolster their survival mission, but as we wait for that clash, we have devised a 25-question Christmas Day quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Posh.

 Can you score 100%? 

1 of 25

Where did Peterborough United finish in the League One table last season?


